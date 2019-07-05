WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2019

_____

449 FPUS56 KOTX 050931

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

231 AM PDT Fri Jul 5 2019

WAZ031-060015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

231 AM PDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-060015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

231 AM PDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-060015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

231 AM PDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-060015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

231 AM PDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ042-060015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

231 AM PDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ043-060015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

231 AM PDT Fri Jul 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather