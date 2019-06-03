WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2019

_____

279 FPUS56 KOTX 030915

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

215 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

WAZ031-032315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

215 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In

the mountains, gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-032315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

215 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ038-032315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

215 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light. In the mountains, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-032315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

215 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ042-032315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

215 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph. In the

mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing

to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-032315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

215 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather