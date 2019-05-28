WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

233 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

233 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

233 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

233 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

233 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

233 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

233 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

