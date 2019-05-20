WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

328 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

328 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

328 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

328 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

328 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

328 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

328 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers mainly near the crest. Snow level 6000

feet. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

328 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s.

