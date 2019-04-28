WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1120 PM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1120 PM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1120 PM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1120 PM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1120 PM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1120 PM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers,

mainly near the crest. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1120 PM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

