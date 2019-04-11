WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

WAZ031-112345-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Numerous rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet by afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet, lowering to

3500 ft overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Snow level

4000 feet, rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-112345-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with isolated

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ038-112345-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-112345-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy. Isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ042-112345-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers near the crest in

the morning, then scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening, then isolated mountain snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-112345-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

