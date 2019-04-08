WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019

_____

337 FPUS56 KOTX 080938

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

238 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

WAZ031-090030-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

238 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. In the

mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow showers. Lows in the

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-090030-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

238 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than

a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ038-090030-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

238 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no mountain

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and mountain snow overnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-090030-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

238 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ042-090030-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

238 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Snow level 3500 feet, rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet, lowering to 4500 feet

overnight. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of mountain snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the 50s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

In the mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the

30s.

$$

WAZ043-090030-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

238 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

_____

