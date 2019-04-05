WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019

_____

184 FPUS56 KOTX 050929

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

WAZ031-052330-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers overnight. Little or no high mountain snow

accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet overnight. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, south

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph, except

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ034-052330-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ035-052330-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ038-052330-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers overnight. Little or no high mountain snow

accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In

the mountains, south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-052330-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west

overnight, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ042-052330-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then rain

showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mountain snow showers and

a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

mountain snow showers overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow may be

heavy at times. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Moderate

mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the

30s.

$$

WAZ043-052330-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather