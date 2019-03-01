WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
121 FPUS56 KOTX 010406
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
806 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
WAZ031-011215-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
806 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 12.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 14 to 16.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 14.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 19 to 24.
Lows 7 to 16.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.
$$
WAZ034-035-011215-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
806 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 8 to
13. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 10 to 14. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 7 to
13. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to
4 above zero.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 4 to 13.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 11.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 19 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 24.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
WAZ038-011215-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
806 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 13 to
17.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 14.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 9.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 20s. Lows
1 to 10.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 12. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows 18 to 24.
$$
WAZ041-044-011215-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
806 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 12 to
16.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,
then patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s
to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 12 to 16.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid
20s. Lows 5 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 13.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 17 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 24.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ042-011215-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
806 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 9 to
18.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 9 to 18.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows 4 to 14. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Lows 5 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows 15 to 24.
$$
WAZ043-011215-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
806 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 16 to
19.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 10 to
15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the mid to
upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 9. Highs in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s. Lows 12 to 22.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather