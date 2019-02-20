WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

_____

396 FPUS56 KOTX 200508

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

908 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

WAZ031-201230-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

908 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 18 to 19.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

19 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ033-201230-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

908 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 16 to 19.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 12. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 24.

$$

WAZ034-201230-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

908 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow overnight. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Lows 19 to 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 16. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 21.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 22.

$$

WAZ035-201230-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

908 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 17 to 22.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 18. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 13. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

18 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 22.

$$

WAZ037-038-201230-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

908 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 15 to 18. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 13. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 11 to 21.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 15 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-201230-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

908 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows 14 to 19. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 14 to 19. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 16.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 11 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 14 to 21.

$$

WAZ042-201230-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

908 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 12 to 22.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

10 to 19. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 12 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 11 to 21. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-201230-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

908 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 19. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 16.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows 12 to 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 22.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather