WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

_____

471 FPUS56 KOTX 180330

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

WAZ031-181215-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Lows 14 to 17. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 9.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 14. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-181215-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 8 to 16. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 11. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 18. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 16.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

$$

WAZ037-038-181215-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers in the evening. Lows 5 to 10.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 9.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

9 to 17. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 9 to 18.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-181215-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 17.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 11.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s, except 19 to 20 on the Waterville

Plateau.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 16.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s. Lows 9 to 16.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 9 to 17.

$$

WAZ042-181215-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Lows 6 to 16. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

10 to 20. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 11 to 19.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Lows 8 to 18.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 9 to 19.

$$

WAZ043-181215-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 11 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 11.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

11 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 11 to 19.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather