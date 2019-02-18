WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
471 FPUS56 KOTX 180330
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019
WAZ031-181215-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Lows 14 to 17. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 9.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows 17 to 19.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 14. Highs
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows 17 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ034-035-181215-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 8 to 16. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid
20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 11. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 14 to 18. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 16.
Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
$$
WAZ037-038-181215-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow showers in the evening. Lows 5 to 10.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 9.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
9 to 17. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 9 to 18.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-181215-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 17.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 11.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 20s, except 19 to 20 on the Waterville
Plateau.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows 12 to 16.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 20s. Lows 9 to 16.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 9 to 17.
$$
WAZ042-181215-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. A chance of snow
showers. Lows 6 to 16. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to
lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows
10 to 20. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows 11 to 19.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Lows 8 to 18.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 9 to 19.
$$
WAZ043-181215-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
730 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 11 to 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper
20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 11.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 12 to 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
11 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 11 to 19.
$$
