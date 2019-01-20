WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

842 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

842 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

842 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

around 30. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 40.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

842 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

842 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch above 2500 feet. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog.

Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

842 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

842 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

842 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow south of Lake Chelan.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent

south of Lake Chelan.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 16 to

26.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

842 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

