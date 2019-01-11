WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
1149 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
1149 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and
freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
1149 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.
Highs around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain, freezing rain or snow. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, snow
and freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
1149 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows in the 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
1149 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Areas
of freezing fog and patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
1149 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
mountains.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.
East wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 28.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
1149 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog and freezing fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
