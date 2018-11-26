WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and high mountain
snow overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except southwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. No high mountain snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
East wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to
a half of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in
the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and
mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation
up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and local freezing rain
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of
an inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of freezing
rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of
an inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an
inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mountain snow and valley freezing rain in the morning,
then rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in the
afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level
5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in
the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Mountain snow
accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
30s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain or
snow in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
