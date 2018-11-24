WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
242 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
242 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain
snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,
Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown
242 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Highs around 40.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
242 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs around 40.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
242 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow
accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
242 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Ice
accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Snow level 2500 feet.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
242 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains.
.MONDAY...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Ice
accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
242 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Snow
level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Light
snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
