WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018

_____

979 FPUS56 KOTX 170434 AAA

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED

National Weather Service Spokane WA

834 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

IDZ001-WAZ037-038-171215-

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

834 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ031-171215-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

834 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow likely. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-171215-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

834 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-171215-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

834 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Local gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ042-171215-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

834 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear...except mostly cloudy Leavenworth

area in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ043-171215-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

834 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather