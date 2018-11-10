WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

259 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

259 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

259 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light

wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

259 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 23.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

259 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

259 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

259 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

