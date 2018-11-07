WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

224 FPUS56 KOTX 071048

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

248 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

WAZ031-080045-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

248 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-080045-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

248 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-080045-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

248 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 25. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

19 to 27. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-080045-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

248 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ042-080045-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

248 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-080045-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

248 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

