WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
_____
229 FPUS56 KOTX 300942
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
242 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
WAZ031-310015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
242 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.
Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. No mountain snow accumulation. Snow
level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-310015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
242 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ037-038-310015-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
242 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely
overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level
4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow
level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-310015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
242 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ042-310015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
242 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of mountain snow in
the morning near the Cascade crest. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and mountain snow in the evening,
then rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
upper 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain
snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ043-310015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
242 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather