WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018
879 FPUS56 KOTX 140950
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
250 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
WAZ031-150030-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
250 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ034-150030-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
250 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.
$$
WAZ035-150030-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
250 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around
60. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ038-150030-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
250 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ041-150030-
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
250 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ042-150030-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
250 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ043-150030-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
250 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ044-150030-
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
250 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
