WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
_____
625 FPUS56 KOTX 091032
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
332 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
WAZ031-100000-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
332 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a
quarter and a half of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers overnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-100000-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
332 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. East wind
to 10 mph, becoming northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ037-100000-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
332 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then mostly
cloudy by afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet by afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-100000-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
332 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches above
5000 feet, near Sherman Pass. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 5
to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-100000-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
332 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ042-100000-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
332 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with scattered rain and high mountain snow showers in the
afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow
level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up to 20
mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ043-100000-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
332 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather