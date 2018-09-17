WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

248 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Highs in the 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

