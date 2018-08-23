WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

283 FPUS56 KOTX 231004

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

304 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

WAZ031-240100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

304 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-240100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

304 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke decreasing in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke.

Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s.

$$

WAZ037-038-240100-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

304 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Haze and

smoke. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-240100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

304 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Smoke in

the morning, decreasing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20

mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Not as warm. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ042-240100-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

304 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Smoke in

the morning. Haze. Patchy smoke in the afternoon near wildfires.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Haze and

smoke. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Haze and smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-240100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

304 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

