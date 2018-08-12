WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

074 FPUS56 KOTX 121001

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

WAZ031-122330-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ034-035-122330-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy smoke

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

$$

WAZ037-038-122330-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

smoke overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-122330-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ042-122330-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s.

$$

WAZ043-122330-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s.

$$

