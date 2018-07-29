WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

250 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

250 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

250 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper

90s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to upper

60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs

99 to 102. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 100 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs 94 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

250 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

250 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 97 to

101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

250 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper

90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs

96 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

250 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 97 to

101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs 92 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

