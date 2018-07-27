WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

736 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

WAZ031-271115-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

736 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to upper 90s. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ034-035-271115-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

736 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Haze in

the morning. Highs in the 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows in

the 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 102. Lows

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WAZ037-038-271115-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

736 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

WAZ041-044-271115-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

736 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WAZ042-271115-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

736 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

evening north of Lake Chelan. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Haze. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

736 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 60s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 100.

Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

