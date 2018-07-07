WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018

481 FPUS56 KOTX 070925

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

225 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

WAZ031-072315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

225 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ034-035-072315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

225 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ038-072315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

225 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the 50s.

WAZ041-044-072315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

225 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ042-072315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

225 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

WAZ043-072315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

225 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

