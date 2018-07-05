WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
808 FPUS56 KOTX 050938
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
238 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
WAZ031-052315-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
238 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-052315-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
238 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-052315-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
238 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-052315-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
238 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to
15 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ042-052315-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
238 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ043-052315-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
238 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to
15 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather