WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

_____

897 FPUS56 KOTX 090931

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

231 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

WAZ031-100015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

231 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

between a quarter and a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and high mountain snow overnight. Little or no high mountain

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in

the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5000 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-100015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

231 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ038-100015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

231 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-100015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

231 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ042-100015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

231 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet, lowering to 4500 feet

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, mountain

snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-100015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

231 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather