WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1106 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

...Flood Watches and/or Warnings have been issued for portions of

the zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin

for details...

WAZ031-261130-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1106 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ034-261130-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1106 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

WAZ035-261130-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1106 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ037-038-261130-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1106 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ041-044-261130-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1106 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ042-261130-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1106 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ043-261130-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1106 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

