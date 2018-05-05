WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

337 FPUS56 KOTX 052136

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

236 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

WAZ031-061145-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

236 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-061145-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

236 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ038-061145-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

236 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-061145-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

236 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ042-061145-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

236 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-061145-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

236 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather