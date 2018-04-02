WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

_____

763 FPUS56 KOTX 020959

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

WAZ031-030100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-030100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ037-038-030100-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers

likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-030100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ042-030100-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except northwest 15 to 25 mph

in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers

likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-030100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast