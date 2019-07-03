WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

480 FPUS56 KSEW 030952

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Independence Day.

WAZ558-032300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 72 56 74 / 10 0 0

WAZ559-032300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 72 53 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-032300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 70 55 71 / 20 0 0

Everett 70 55 72 / 20 0 0

WAZ509-032300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 73 55 76 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 72 54 75 / 10 0 0

WAZ556-032300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 73 56 75 / 20 0 0

WAZ555-032300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 73 54 75 / 20 10 0

Enumclaw 71 53 74 / 20 0 0

North Bend 71 55 74 / 20 0 0

WAZ503-032300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 69 57 69 / 0 0 0

Sumas 72 57 71 / 0 0 10

WAZ506-032300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 54 70 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 72 55 73 / 10 0 0

WAZ001-032300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 52 69 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 69 57 68 / 0 0 10

WAZ510-032300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 56 68 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 66 53 66 / 0 0 10

WAZ511-032300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 73 52 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-032300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 51 76 / 10 0 0

Olympia 74 51 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-032300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

WAZ514-032300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 64 52 64 / 0 0 10

Sequim 67 52 67 / 0 0 10

WAZ515-032300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 52 63 / 10 0 10

WAZ516-032300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 52 66 / 10 0 0

WAZ517-032300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 55 64 / 10 0 0

WAZ513-032300-

Olympics-

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 56 43 57 / 10 0 10

WAZ567-032300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers,

snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 57 46 56 / 0 10 10

WAZ568-032300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 60s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near

12000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in

the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 64 48 67 / 30 10 10

Stevens Pass 60 46 61 / 20 10 0

WAZ569-032300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

251 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

