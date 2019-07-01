WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 30, 2019

_____

697 FPUS56 KSEW 011032

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-012300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 79 58 67 / 0 30 30

$$

WAZ559-012300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 79 54 67 / 10 30 40

$$

WAZ507-012300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 76 56 66 / 0 20 40

Everett 76 56 64 / 0 10 40

$$

WAZ509-012300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind around 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 78 56 67 / 10 20 30

Tacoma 79 55 67 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ556-012300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 80 57 67 / 0 20 30

$$

WAZ555-012300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 79 56 66 / 10 20 40

Enumclaw 76 54 63 / 10 30 40

North Bend 78 54 65 / 10 20 40

$$

WAZ503-012300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 75 58 66 / 0 10 40

Sumas 78 56 68 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ506-012300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 55 65 / 0 10 40

Mount Vernon 76 55 67 / 0 10 40

$$

WAZ001-012300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 72 52 65 / 0 10 40

Eastsound 73 56 67 / 0 10 40

$$

WAZ510-012300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 57 66 / 0 10 40

Port Townsend 69 53 62 / 10 20 40

$$

WAZ511-012300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 79 55 68 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ504-012300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 79 55 69 / 10 20 30

Olympia 79 54 67 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ512-012300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-012300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 52 62 / 10 20 40

Sequim 70 53 63 / 10 20 40

$$

WAZ515-012300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 67 52 62 / 0 20 40

$$

WAZ516-012300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 54 62 / 0 20 30

$$

WAZ517-012300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 56 63 / 0 20 30

$$

WAZ513-012300-

Olympics-

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 61 45 53 / 30 20 40

$$

WAZ567-012300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 65 47 53 / 10 20 60

$$

WAZ568-012300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 72 48 57 / 20 40 40

Stevens Pass 67 47 54 / 20 20 40

$$

WAZ569-012300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

$$

_____

