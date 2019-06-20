WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2019
679 FPUS56 KSEW 200959
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-202300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 66 52 70 / 30 10 0
WAZ559-202300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 66 48 69 / 20 10 0
WAZ507-202300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 66 51 70 / 20 10 0
Everett 64 51 68 / 30 10 0
WAZ509-202300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 65 51 69 / 30 10 0
Tacoma 66 50 69 / 20 10 0
WAZ556-202300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind around 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 66 53 71 / 30 10 10
WAZ555-202300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 62 50 69 / 60 40 10
Enumclaw 61 48 67 / 40 20 10
North Bend 62 49 68 / 50 40 10
WAZ503-202300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 65 54 69 / 20 10 0
Sumas 64 51 71 / 20 10 0
WAZ506-202300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 63 52 65 / 20 10 0
Mount Vernon 65 51 70 / 30 10 0
WAZ001-202300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 64 50 66 / 10 10 0
Eastsound 66 53 68 / 10 10 0
WAZ510-202300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 63 53 66 / 20 10 0
Port Townsend 62 50 65 / 10 10 0
WAZ511-202300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 66 49 68 / 20 10 0
WAZ504-202300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 66 50 71 / 20 10 0
Olympia 66 50 69 / 20 10 0
WAZ512-202300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
WAZ514-202300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 60 49 62 / 10 10 0
Sequim 62 49 65 / 10 10 0
WAZ515-202300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 62 48 65 / 10 10 0
WAZ516-202300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 59 49 60 / 10 10 0
WAZ517-202300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 61 51 62 / 20 10 0
WAZ513-202300-
Olympics-
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 50 40 56 / 10 10 0
WAZ567-202300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 47 41 57 / 50 50 10
WAZ568-202300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind in the passes becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Northwest wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid to upper 50s. West wind in the passes to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 50 42 59 / 60 40 10
Stevens Pass 45 39 54 / 50 40 10
WAZ569-202300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
258 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
