WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019

_____

013 FPUS56 KSEW 081033

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-082300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 65 48 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-082300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 64 45 69 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ507-082300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 64 48 66 / 0 0 0

Everett 63 47 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-082300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 65 46 72 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 65 45 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-082300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 70. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 67 48 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-082300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 65 46 72 / 20 0 0

Enumclaw 63 42 71 / 0 0 0

North Bend 64 45 72 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ503-082300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 64 48 66 / 0 0 0

Sumas 64 46 70 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ506-082300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 61 48 64 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 65 47 69 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ001-082300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 61 46 66 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 63 50 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-082300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 63 49 64 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 60 45 62 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-082300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 66 45 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-082300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 43 76 / 0 0 0

Olympia 66 43 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-082300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-082300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 58 45 61 / 10 0 0

Sequim 60 44 63 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ515-082300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 45 62 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ516-082300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 45 65 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ517-082300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 48 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-082300-

Olympics-

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers late in the evening.

Snow level near 5500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 48 37 53 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ567-082300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 37 56 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ568-082300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 55 37 66 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 48 36 61 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-082300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 11000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather