WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
_____
549 FPUS56 KSEW 071034
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-072300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 57 50 66 / 100 80 10
$$
WAZ559-072300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 58 44 65 / 100 80 0
$$
WAZ507-072300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 49 65 / 90 70 10
Everett 57 49 64 / 90 60 10
$$
WAZ509-072300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 57 48 66 / 100 90 10
Tacoma 58 48 66 / 100 90 0
$$
WAZ556-072300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 59 50 67 / 100 80 10
$$
WAZ555-072300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 57 48 66 / 90 80 30
Enumclaw 55 46 64 / 90 90 20
North Bend 57 47 65 / 90 80 20
$$
WAZ503-072300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 60 52 64 / 80 10 20
Sumas 60 49 64 / 80 10 40
$$
WAZ506-072300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 58 50 62 / 60 20 10
Mount Vernon 60 48 65 / 90 30 10
$$
WAZ001-072300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 58 47 62 / 60 10 0
Eastsound 60 51 63 / 70 10 0
$$
WAZ510-072300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 59 51 63 / 60 20 10
Port Townsend 57 47 60 / 60 30 0
$$
WAZ511-072300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 59 47 66 / 90 80 0
$$
WAZ504-072300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 60 47 68 / 100 80 20
Olympia 58 46 66 / 100 80 0
$$
WAZ512-072300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ514-072300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 55 46 59 / 70 40 10
Sequim 57 44 60 / 70 50 0
$$
WAZ515-072300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 58 46 61 / 80 20 30
$$
WAZ516-072300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 55 47 58 / 90 30 30
$$
WAZ517-072300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 57 49 61 / 100 70 40
$$
WAZ513-072300-
Olympics-
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 43 35 48 / 90 80 20
$$
WAZ567-072300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 43 38 47 / 90 70 50
$$
WAZ568-072300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 47 39 56 / 90 80 20
Stevens Pass 42 37 49 / 80 80 30
$$
WAZ569-072300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
333 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation up to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
8 inches.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
$$
_____
