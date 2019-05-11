WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019

_____

497 FPUS56 KSEW 111029

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-112300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 85 52 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-112300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 84 47 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-112300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 81 51 70 / 0 0 0

Everett 81 51 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-112300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 84 50 72 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 84 49 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-112300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 86 53 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-112300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 85 52 73 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 83 51 70 / 0 0 0

North Bend 84 50 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-112300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 77 53 68 / 0 0 0

Sumas 81 51 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-112300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 51 62 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 80 50 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-112300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 48 64 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 72 51 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-112300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 71 51 63 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 72 50 62 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-112300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 82 47 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-112300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 85 47 72 / 0 0 0

Olympia 84 47 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-112300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

$$

WAZ514-112300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 73 47 63 / 0 0 0

Sequim 75 47 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-112300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 69 45 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-112300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 46 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-112300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 49 59 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ513-112300-

Olympics-

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 66 45 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-112300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 69 45 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-112300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind in the

passes to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 77 44 66 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 69 44 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-112300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

328 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather