WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019
_____
609 FPUS56 KSEW 260950
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-262300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 60 44 55 / 0 20 60
$$
WAZ559-262300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind
around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 61 40 55 / 0 20 50
$$
WAZ507-262300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 59 43 54 / 0 40 40
Everett 58 43 53 / 0 40 40
$$
WAZ509-262300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming north around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 62 43 56 / 0 20 60
Tacoma 62 41 57 / 0 10 50
$$
WAZ556-262300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 40. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 63 44 56 / 0 40 50
$$
WAZ555-262300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 61 42 53 / 10 70 70
Enumclaw 60 42 52 / 0 40 60
North Bend 61 41 53 / 0 60 70
$$
WAZ503-262300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 59 45 57 / 0 50 30
Sumas 60 43 56 / 0 60 40
$$
WAZ506-262300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 55 44 54 / 0 30 30
Mount Vernon 59 43 55 / 0 50 50
$$
WAZ001-262300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 56 42 56 / 0 10 30
Eastsound 56 44 55 / 0 20 20
$$
WAZ510-262300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 57 45 56 / 0 20 30
Port Townsend 55 42 53 / 0 20 20
$$
WAZ511-262300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 61 39 57 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ504-262300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 62 42 57 / 0 20 30
Olympia 61 40 55 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ512-262300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
$$
WAZ514-262300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 56 40 54 / 0 30 30
Sequim 56 39 54 / 0 20 30
$$
WAZ515-262300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near
40. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 54 40 56 / 10 40 30
$$
WAZ516-262300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 52 41 53 / 10 50 30
$$
WAZ517-262300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 56 43 55 / 0 50 30
$$
WAZ513-262300-
Olympics-
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 44 26 38 / 0 50 40
$$
WAZ567-262300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to
3 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 46 30 37 / 10 80 70
$$
WAZ568-262300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 50. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to
3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower
40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
2000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing
level near 3000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the 40s. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 51 32 41 / 10 50 60
Stevens Pass 47 30 36 / 0 60 70
$$
WAZ569-262300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
249 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing
level near 3000 feet in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
$$
_____
