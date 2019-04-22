WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-222300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 50 60 / 40 70 50

WAZ559-222300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 49 59 / 50 60 40

WAZ507-222300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. North wind around

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 50 58 / 60 70 50

Everett 55 50 57 / 60 70 50

WAZ509-222300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 59 51 60 / 30 70 50

Tacoma 59 51 62 / 30 70 50

WAZ556-222300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 51 62 / 50 70 60

WAZ555-222300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 59 49 59 / 60 90 70

Enumclaw 59 49 59 / 30 80 70

North Bend 59 49 59 / 50 80 70

WAZ503-222300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 49 57 / 80 60 40

Sumas 56 49 57 / 90 80 60

WAZ506-222300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 49 56 / 70 60 40

Mount Vernon 56 49 59 / 70 60 50

WAZ001-222300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 53 49 58 / 80 40 20

Eastsound 54 49 56 / 90 60 30

WAZ510-222300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 58 50 58 / 70 50 40

Port Townsend 54 48 54 / 70 50 40

WAZ511-222300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 49 59 / 50 70 30

WAZ504-222300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 59 51 63 / 30 60 30

Olympia 57 50 60 / 40 70 30

WAZ512-222300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind around

10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

WAZ514-222300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 47 56 / 90 70 30

Sequim 55 46 55 / 70 40 30

WAZ515-222300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 48 56 / 100 90 30

WAZ516-222300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 49 53 / 100 90 30

WAZ517-222300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 50 56 / 90 90 20

WAZ513-222300-

Olympics-

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 44 37 42 / 90 70 30

WAZ567-222300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 41 38 45 / 80 80 70

WAZ568-222300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet in

the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. Freezing level near 5500 feet

after midnight. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 43 50 / 40 60 60

Stevens Pass 45 39 44 / 50 70 60

WAZ569-222300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

