WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 52 42 57 / 70 60 10
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 52 38 56 / 70 50 20
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 51 41 56 / 90 80 10
Everett 50 41 56 / 90 80 10
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 52 39 57 / 80 60 20
Tacoma 52 36 57 / 70 50 30
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 53 42 59 / 80 70 10
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 51 42 59 / 90 90 10
Enumclaw 49 40 55 / 90 80 20
North Bend 50 39 58 / 90 80 10
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 53 42 59 / 60 30 10
Sumas 53 41 60 / 80 50 10
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 52 42 55 / 60 40 10
Mount Vernon 53 42 58 / 80 50 10
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast
wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind around
10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 53 40 55 / 40 30 10
Eastsound 52 42 54 / 50 30 10
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 43 57 / 60 50 10
Port Townsend 50 41 54 / 80 70 10
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 53 35 56 / 70 40 30
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 52 37 58 / 80 50 60
Olympia 51 36 56 / 70 30 40
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the 50s. East wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 40. Southeast wind
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 50 37 53 / 60 40 10
Sequim 51 37 55 / 70 60 10
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 50 38 54 / 80 50 20
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 39 56 / 80 60 40
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 40 56 / 80 60 70
Olympics-
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 34 26 38 / 70 50 10
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of
1 to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to
3 inches.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. No
snow accumulation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 36 30 42 / 100 70 10
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to
6 inches. West wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3500 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light
wind in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 41 30 47 / 80 80 20
Stevens Pass 35 28 41 / 80 70 20
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of
1 to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to
4 inches.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
