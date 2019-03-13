WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019
052 FPUS56 KSEW 131101
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-132300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 50 37 55 / 10 10 0
$$
WAZ559-132300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. North wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 34 53 / 10 10 0
$$
WAZ507-132300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s
to lower 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 49 36 53 / 10 10 10
Everett 48 36 52 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ509-132300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind around 10 mph becoming
northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 50 34 55 / 10 10 0
Tacoma 50 33 54 / 10 10 0
$$
WAZ556-132300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
East wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 50 35 56 / 10 10 0
$$
WAZ555-132300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 34 54 / 20 0 0
Enumclaw 48 33 53 / 10 10 0
North Bend 48 34 54 / 10 10 0
$$
WAZ503-132300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 49 36 51 / 10 10 20
Sumas 49 34 51 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ506-132300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind around
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 46 37 48 / 10 10 20
Mount Vernon 49 36 53 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ001-132300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 48 37 49 / 0 10 20
Eastsound 48 38 49 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ510-132300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind around
10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 38 53 / 10 10 10
Port Townsend 48 36 49 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ511-132300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. North wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 50 32 55 / 10 10 0
$$
WAZ504-132300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph
becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 52 34 57 / 10 10 0
Olympia 50 33 55 / 10 10 0
$$
WAZ512-132300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind around
10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-132300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 47 36 49 / 0 10 20
Sequim 48 35 49 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ515-132300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 48 35 49 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ516-132300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 48 35 50 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ517-132300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 36 55 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ513-132300-
Olympics-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near
3000 feet in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 33 24 36 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ567-132300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. No
snow accumulation. Freezing level near 2000 feet in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing
to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 34 23 38 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ568-132300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Freezing level near
3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
30s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet
decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Southwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet
increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind in the
passes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing
to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 39 21 44 / 20 10 10
Stevens Pass 33 20 37 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ569-132300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet
increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
$$
