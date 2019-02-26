WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and

Wednesday.

WAZ558-261200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 29 43 28 43 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ559-261200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 25 40 25 40 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ507-261200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 28 41 27 40 / 10 10 10 20

Everett 27 40 26 39 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ509-261200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 25 43 26 42 / 20 10 10 20

Tacoma 25 41 25 40 / 20 10 10 20

$$

WAZ556-261200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 27 42 27 42 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ555-261200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows

in the 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 25 40 24 42 / 20 10 10 20

Enumclaw 24 39 24 40 / 20 10 10 20

North Bend 25 40 24 42 / 20 10 10 20

$$

WAZ503-261200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26. Northeast

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near

40. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 23 38 24 40 / 10 10 10 20

Sumas 22 38 23 40 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ506-261200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind

20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet decreasing to below

500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 25 38 25 38 / 10 10 10 20

Mount Vernon 25 42 24 42 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ001-261200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 26 40 26 41 / 10 10 10 20

Eastsound 28 39 29 40 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ510-261200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 28 42 27 42 / 10 10 10 20

Port Townsend 26 40 25 40 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ511-261200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 24 41 24 40 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ504-261200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows

in the 20s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 24 43 24 42 / 10 10 10 20

Olympia 24 41 25 40 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ512-261200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-261200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 24 38 25 39 / 10 10 10 20

Sequim 23 39 23 40 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ515-261200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 27 39 28 40 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ516-261200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 25 41 26 42 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ517-261200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near 30. East wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 28 44 29 42 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ513-261200-

Olympics-

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 10 23 10 25 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ567-261200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. No

new snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near sea level.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 200 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 9 24 11 28 / 10 10 10 30

$$

WAZ568-261200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 20s. East wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. No snow accumulation. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 200 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 300 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 12 27 13 30 / 20 10 10 30

Stevens Pass 11 21 9 25 / 20 10 10 30

$$

WAZ569-261200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1006 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

$$

