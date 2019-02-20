WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

WAZ558-201200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. North wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 35 42 29 44 / 80 60 20 10

WAZ559-201200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the evening, then becoming west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40.

South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 30. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 32 40 28 43 / 70 70 10 0

WAZ507-201200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the evening, then becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 34 41 29 43 / 80 60 10 0

Everett 34 39 28 41 / 90 60 10 0

WAZ509-201200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the evening, then becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 33 42 27 45 / 90 60 20 10

Tacoma 32 41 27 43 / 80 50 20 10

WAZ556-201200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs near 40.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 34 41 28 43 / 90 60 20 10

WAZ555-201200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

evening, then decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total

snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs near 40. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in

the 20s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs near

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs near

40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 35 41 27 43 / 100 60 20 10

Enumclaw 33 40 25 42 / 100 70 20 10

North Bend 34 41 27 43 / 100 70 20 10

WAZ503-201200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near

40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 31 41 26 41 / 90 30 10 0

Sumas 31 42 26 41 / 80 30 10 0

WAZ506-201200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest

after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level

increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 33 40 28 40 / 90 30 10 0

Mount Vernon 34 42 27 43 / 90 40 10 0

WAZ001-201200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the evening, then

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 33 42 31 42 / 80 20 10 0

Eastsound 35 42 33 41 / 90 20 10 0

WAZ510-201200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the evening, then becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 36 42 31 43 / 90 30 10 0

Port Townsend 33 41 30 42 / 80 40 10 0

WAZ511-201200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

near 40. North part, southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. South part, west wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North part, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph

in the afternoon. South part, light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 31 42 27 45 / 70 50 10 0

WAZ504-201200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 32 43 27 45 / 90 60 10 10

Olympia 31 41 27 45 / 80 60 10 0

WAZ512-201200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

WAZ514-201200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No

snow accumulation. Lows near 30. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the evening, then becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 31 41 29 41 / 90 20 10 0

Sequim 31 41 27 41 / 80 30 10 0

WAZ515-201200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 33 42 31 43 / 90 20 10 0

WAZ516-201200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 33 44 29 45 / 90 30 10 0

WAZ517-201200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

30s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 38 46 31 47 / 100 70 10 0

WAZ513-201200-

Olympics-

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 4 to 5 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

300 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 300 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 21 28 17 30 / 100 30 10 0

WAZ567-201200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 6 to

7 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 300 feet. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near

1000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 300 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 200 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 300 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near sea level.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near sea level.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 24 31 18 31 / 100 80 10 10

WAZ568-201200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 9 to

12 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 14 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 30. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Freezing level near 1000 feet

after midnight. Northeast wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near

30. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 24 30 16 32 / 100 90 30 10

Stevens Pass 22 27 14 28 / 90 70 40 10

WAZ569-201200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

542 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 7 to

14 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 16 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Freezing

level near 1000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet

increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

