WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

786 FPUS56 KSEW 051648

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-060000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near sea level. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 31 19 35 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-060000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 20s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 33 20 36 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-060000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 22. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea

level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 31 20 36 / 0 0 0

Everett 29 19 34 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-060000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 22. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 32 18 36 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 32 18 36 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-060000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 31 18 35 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-060000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 32 20 35 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 30 16 34 / 0 0 0

North Bend 31 19 34 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-060000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 17 to 24. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 31 19 36 / 0 0 0

Sumas 30 18 36 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-060000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs near 30. North wind 20 to

30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows 18 to 25. North wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 31 21 34 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 31 19 36 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-060000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 33 23 36 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 32 25 36 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-060000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 26. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows near

30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 33 23 37 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 31 20 35 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-060000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

10 to 20 mph north part, light wind south part.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 25. North wind 10 to 20 mph

north part, light wind south part.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 20s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 33 19 37 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-060000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 35 19 39 / 0 0 0

Olympia 33 18 37 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-060000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 22. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ514-060000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 21. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 32 19 35 / 0 0 0

Sequim 31 17 35 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-060000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 35 27 38 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-060000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 37 23 39 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-060000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 37 25 41 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-060000-

Olympics-

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near sea level.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 19 10 24 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-060000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet

decreasing to below 500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Freezing level near the surface in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near sea level.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 17 9 25 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-060000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures 18 to 23. Southwest wind in the passes to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet. North wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 20s. Light wind in the passes becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet

decreasing to below 500 feet after midnight. Light wind in the

passes.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Freezing level near the surface in the morning.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 20s. Northwest wind in the

passes to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 23 9 26 / 10 10 0

Stevens Pass 18 8 21 / 10 10 0

WAZ569-060000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

846 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. No new snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet decreasing to below

500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Freezing level near the surface in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

