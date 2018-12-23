WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 41 47 / 80 70 40

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 37 45 / 70 60 40

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 40 46 / 70 60 40

Everett 46 40 45 / 80 70 40

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 38 47 / 90 80 40

Tacoma 48 36 47 / 90 80 40

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 40 47 / 80 70 40

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 41 46 / 100 90 70

Enumclaw 45 38 46 / 100 90 60

North Bend 45 39 46 / 100 90 60

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 38 46 / 80 50 40

Sumas 46 37 45 / 100 50 50

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 41 46 / 60 40 40

Mount Vernon 47 40 47 / 70 50 40

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph in the morning, then becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near

40. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind around 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 39 46 / 40 40 30

Eastsound 48 41 47 / 50 50 30

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 42 49 / 70 40 40

Port Townsend 46 40 45 / 60 50 40

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 37 46 / 90 60 40

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 39 47 / 100 80 50

Olympia 47 38 46 / 100 80 40

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning, then

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph in the morning, then becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 30. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 37 45 / 60 50 40

Sequim 47 35 45 / 60 50 50

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 39 46 / 90 80 50

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 38 46 / 100 80 50

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 41 47 / 100 80 50

Olympics-

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 26 31 / 90 70 60

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

5 to 10 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 6 to

13 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 400 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

400 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 27 32 / 100 90 70

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 9 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in

the passes becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

15 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light

wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 33 28 34 / 100 80 60

Stevens Pass 29 25 28 / 100 80 60

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

547 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 9 to

18 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

