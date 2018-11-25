WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018

_____

473 FPUS56 KSEW 251035

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

234 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-260000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 45 54 / 10 50 90

$$

WAZ559-260000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows

near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south around 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 42 52 / 10 70 100

$$

WAZ507-260000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 44 54 / 10 60 90

Everett 49 44 53 / 10 60 90

$$

WAZ509-260000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 51 42 57 / 10 60 90

Tacoma 49 41 55 / 10 60 90

$$

WAZ556-260000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 44 54 / 10 50 90

$$

WAZ555-260000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 43 51 / 10 70 100

Enumclaw 51 42 54 / 10 60 90

North Bend 51 42 51 / 10 60 100

$$

WAZ503-260000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 50 42 55 / 10 90 100

Sumas 50 43 54 / 10 90 100

$$

WAZ506-260000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 45 56 / 10 80 90

Mount Vernon 52 44 56 / 10 70 100

$$

WAZ001-260000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 44 54 / 20 80 70

Eastsound 49 45 54 / 20 80 90

$$

WAZ510-260000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 46 57 / 10 70 80

Port Townsend 49 43 53 / 20 70 70

$$

WAZ511-260000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph north

part.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 41 54 / 10 90 100

$$

WAZ504-260000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 42 54 / 10 70 90

Olympia 48 41 54 / 10 70 90

$$

WAZ512-260000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-260000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 42 53 / 30 70 50

Sequim 49 40 54 / 20 60 40

$$

WAZ515-260000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 43 54 / 50 100 100

$$

WAZ516-260000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 46 56 / 60 100 100

$$

WAZ517-260000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near

50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 46 56 / 30 90 100

$$

WAZ513-260000-

Olympics-

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts three

inches or more possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts three

inches or more possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 39 36 43 / 30 90 100

$$

WAZ567-260000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times. Rainfall amounts three inches or more possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 40 35 44 / 20 80 100

$$

WAZ568-260000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 40. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Southeast wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 32 40 / 0 60 100

Stevens Pass 32 29 38 / 0 70 100

$$

WAZ569-260000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

235 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather