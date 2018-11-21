WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

_____

114 FPUS56 KSEW 211213

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thanksgiving Day.

WAZ558-220015-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 45 50 / 70 80 80

$$

WAZ559-220015-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near

50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 42 47 / 80 90 90

$$

WAZ507-220015-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 43 49 / 70 80 70

Everett 51 44 49 / 70 80 70

$$

WAZ509-220015-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 43 50 / 70 80 70

Tacoma 52 42 50 / 70 80 80

$$

WAZ556-220015-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 45 51 / 70 90 70

$$

WAZ555-220015-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 44 49 / 90 90 80

Enumclaw 52 41 48 / 70 90 70

North Bend 52 42 49 / 80 90 70

$$

WAZ503-220015-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 42 51 / 80 80 70

Sumas 51 41 50 / 90 90 60

$$

WAZ506-220015-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 45 50 / 70 80 70

Mount Vernon 53 43 51 / 70 80 70

$$

WAZ001-220015-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 43 50 / 70 70 70

Eastsound 52 45 50 / 70 80 70

$$

WAZ510-220015-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 45 53 / 60 80 70

Port Townsend 49 43 48 / 40 70 60

$$

WAZ511-220015-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 42 49 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ504-220015-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near

50. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 44 49 / 70 80 80

Olympia 50 43 48 / 80 80 80

$$

WAZ512-220015-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-220015-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon,

Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 39 49 / 60 70 60

Sequim 54 39 49 / 40 70 50

$$

WAZ515-220015-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 40 49 / 90 70 90

$$

WAZ516-220015-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 42 49 / 90 70 90

$$

WAZ517-220015-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to

30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 45 50 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ513-220015-

Olympics-

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 5 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 31 33 / 80 70 80

$$

WAZ567-220015-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 7 inches.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to

17 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 33 35 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ568-220015-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Light wind in the passes.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in

the passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 32 38 / 80 80 90

Stevens Pass 35 30 33 / 90 90 80

$$

WAZ569-220015-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

15 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

$$

_____

