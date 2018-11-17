WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

WAZ558-181200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 38 51 38 53 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ559-181200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 32 52 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ507-181200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 35 49 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

Everett 37 49 37 52 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ509-181200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 31 51 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Tacoma 27 51 28 53 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ556-181200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 37 52 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ555-181200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 36 54 35 54 / 0 0 0 0

Enumclaw 34 53 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

North Bend 34 53 34 54 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ503-181200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 30 50 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Sumas 33 52 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ506-181200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 37 48 37 50 / 0 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 31 51 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ001-181200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around

50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 34 48 35 49 / 0 0 0 0

Eastsound 38 48 37 50 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ510-181200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 36 50 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

Port Townsend 36 47 36 49 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ511-181200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 29 52 29 53 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ504-181200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 29 52 30 53 / 0 0 0 0

Olympia 28 50 29 51 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ512-181200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

WAZ514-181200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 33 49 32 50 / 0 0 0 0

Sequim 33 49 33 50 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ515-181200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 31 52 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ516-181200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 32 53 34 54 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ517-181200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 36 54 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ513-181200-

Olympics-

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 47 34 47 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ567-181200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 45 32 45 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ568-181200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing

to 4000 feet after midnight. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 40. Northeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

Northeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet. East

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 28 42 27 44 / 0 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 26 38 27 38 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ569-181200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

350 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

