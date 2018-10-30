WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

_____

292 FPUS56 KSEW 301025

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 50 57 / 20 80 70

$$

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 45 57 / 20 80 60

$$

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 49 56 / 20 80 60

Everett 53 49 56 / 20 80 70

$$

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 47 57 / 20 80 70

Tacoma 55 48 58 / 30 80 70

$$

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 50 57 / 20 80 80

$$

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 48 54 / 30 90 90

Enumclaw 52 45 54 / 20 80 90

North Bend 53 45 55 / 30 90 90

$$

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to east 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 48 54 / 30 80 70

Sumas 54 46 53 / 30 80 60

$$

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 50 55 / 20 70 70

Mount Vernon 54 49 55 / 20 80 80

$$

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 53 48 54 / 20 80 60

Eastsound 53 49 54 / 20 80 60

$$

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 51 56 / 20 70 70

Port Townsend 53 48 56 / 10 80 60

$$

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. North part,

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 55 47 58 / 30 90 60

$$

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 56 49 58 / 10 90 80

Olympia 55 49 58 / 20 80 70

$$

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind

becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 45 56 / 20 80 60

Sequim 54 44 56 / 20 80 60

$$

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 45 56 / 40 90 70

$$

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 49 56 / 40 90 70

$$

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 49 58 / 30 90 80

$$

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

8000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

2 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 38 46 / 30 90 70

$$

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 38 41 / 50 80 90

$$

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. West wind in the passes

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. West wind in the passes

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 44 36 47 / 30 90 90

Stevens Pass 37 35 43 / 20 80 90

$$

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

324 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

6500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

$$

